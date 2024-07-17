Hungary’s Tisza did not back EU Parliament’s rebuke of Orban-Putin meeting

By Kate Abnett and Boldizsar Gyori

STRASBOURG (Reuters) -Hungary’s new Tisza party did not back a European Parliament resolution that called for repercussions against Hungary after its Prime Minister Victor Orban met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the party said on Wednesday.

“We could not support a resolution that punishes Hungary for Viktor Orbán’s misguided policies,” the party’s statement read.

“Nor could we back a call on all Member States to continue the war (in Ukraine) until final victory and to supply arms.”

Tisza trounced all other Hungarian opposition parties in June’s European parliamentary elections, coming in second behind Orban’s governing Fidesz party and sending seven MEPs to the EU assembly, where they joined the European People’s Party, a centre-right alliance.

Earlier on Wednesday, the European Parliament strongly criticised Orban for meeting Putin in Moscow earlier this month, in the latest reprimand for Budapest’s self-styled Ukraine “peace mission”.

In a resolution, the European Parliament condemned Orban’s Russia visit as “a blatant violation of the EU’s treaties and common foreign policy”.

The EU assembly “considers that this violation should be met with repercussions for Hungary”, it said.

Orban has been rebuked by other European Union countries and leaders for surprise visits this month to Russia and Beijing to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, without EU backing.

Hungary took over the rotating six-month EU presidency this month, a role which puts Budapest in charge of organising EU meetings but does not authorise Orban to conduct diplomacy on behalf of the 27-country EU bloc.

The resolution, which also included sections on the EU’s continuous support for Ukraine, was adopted by a large majority of 495 EU lawmakers, out of the 679 that voted.

“Orban met with Putin to denigrate the EU, to proclaim that he has a peace plan that nobody knows about, and to promote Russian expansionism,” said Iratxe Garcia Perez, who heads the socialist lawmaker group in the EU Parliament.

The Hungarian government – which has maintained close ties to Russia since the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine – has defended Orban’s trips.

“It’s unacceptable to stigmatise a country for advocating diplomatic solutions,” Hungary’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijarto said in a statement posted on X on Tuesday by Orban’s spokesperson.

The EU Parliament’s resolution reaffirmed the institution’s support for Ukraine, and urged Hungary to lift its block on refunding EU member states for military aid to Ukraine through a fund called the European Peace Facility.

(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori, Kate Abnett, Andrew Gray and Charlotte Van Campenhout. Editing by Jane Merriman and Sharon Singleton)