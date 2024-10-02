Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Hungary and Italy report outbreaks of H5N1 bird flu, WOAH says

PARIS (Reuters) – Hungary and Italy have both reported an outbreak of the severe H5N1 avian influenza virus in the first such cases in the countries for several months, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said, as the disease spreads again in Europe.

The case in Hungary involved a farm in the east of the country while the Italian outbreak occurred on a farm in the northeast, Paris-based WOAH said in notices, citing information from national authorities. Avian influenza is commonly known as bird flu.

