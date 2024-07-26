Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Hungary exploring options to resolve oil supply situation, says PM’s aide

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

WARSZAWA (Reuters) – Hungary is seeking a solution to restore its oil supplies after Ukraine halted deliveries of the raw material from Russian group Lukoil, Gergely Gulyas, an aide to the Hungarian prime minister, said on Friday.

“One is that the Ukrainians admit that they cannot do this to two EU countries,” he said. “Another is that the European Commission helps us, and the third is that we find a legal loophole that allows the oil to be transfered by someone not affected by the sanctions.”

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
8 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
65 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

What are the ethical considerations in medically assisted reproduction?

Do you think the authorities should allow people diagnosed as infertile to have access to assisted reproductive technology?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR