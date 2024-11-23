Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Hungary has invited Netanyahu to visit, Israeli PM’s office confirms

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has invited Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu to visit his country, Netanyahu’s office confirmed on Saturday.

Orban said on Friday he had invited Netanyahu to visit Hungary though several other European nations said the Israeli premier would be detained if he set foot on their soil, following the issuing of an International Criminal Court arrest warrant for him over Israel’s war in Gaza.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
14 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
334 Likes
214 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Zeno Zoccatelli

Have you ever heard anything peculiar about Switzerland that you found interesting?

Is there anything peculiar related to Switzerland that has caught your interest? Share it with us, and we might feature it in an article!

Join the discussion
4 Likes
4 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR