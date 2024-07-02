Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Hungary PM Orban arrives in Kyiv for talks with Ukraine’s Zelenskiy

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday for talks with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to discuss current issues of Hungarian-Ukrainian relations, Orban’s press chief said.

The visit by Orban, an outspoken critic of Western military aid to Ukraine, comes a day after Hungary assumed the rotating presidency of the European Union Council.

“The most important topic of the talks is the chance to create peace,” Orban’s press chief Bertalan Havasi told Reuters in an emailed response, adding that both the leaders will also discuss Hungarian-Ukrainian bilateral relations.

Orban, the closest ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin among EU leaders, has frequently opposed EU initiatives to support Ukraine in its defence against Moscow’s aggression since the February 2022 invasion.

Last year, Orban told Putin that Hungary had never wanted to oppose Russia. In early 2024, it took the EU leaders weeks to break the Hungarian prime minister’s veto to extend 50 billion euros ($53.67 billion) in new aid to Ukraine.

Last week, the EU opened membership talks with Ukraine, giving the country a political boost in the midst of its war against Russia, although a long and tough road still lies ahead before it can join the bloc.

($1 = 0.9316 euros)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
24 Likes
26 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How do you tackle fake news and disinformation?

How do you recognise fake news when you see it, and what should be done to reduce its impact?

Join the discussion
39 Likes
46 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR