Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Hungary says EU not doing enough to end Russian gas dependence

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

By Georgina McCartney

HOUSTON (Reuters) – Hungary’s energy security chief on Wednesday slammed the European Union for not providing enough support to help smaller, landlocked countries move away from Russian natural gas.

Csaba Marosvari, Hungary’s deputy state secretary for energy security, told attendees at the Gastech conference in Houston that smaller, landlocked states, including Hungary, need more funding to cut reliance on Russian gas.

Around two-thirds of Hungary’s gas imports come from Russia, but pressure is mounting for the country along with some of its neighbors to diversify more quickly away from Russian energy, following Moscow’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

“In our region there are small countries, small markets, few significant market players, lack of capital, these kinds of infrastructure and de-bottlenecking projects can cost up to hundreds of millions of euros – in fuel market terms it is not feasible to fulfill,” Marosvari said.

The European Commission’s move toward financing green energy projects to end reliance on fossil fuels has left some countries out of the mix, according to Marosvari.

“As a result of the war in Ukraine, we received stronger and stronger pressure to diversify faster away from Russian fuels, but they deny the funds to be able to do that,” he added.

Hungary has been receiving 4.5 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas per year from Russia under a 15-year deal signed in 2021.

Marosvari said Hungary has signed some short-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) deals with Azerbaijan and Turkey to help cut its dependence on Russian sources. It also expects Turkey and Greece to become more significant suppliers of pipeline gas and LNG in the future.

“You don’t put all your eggs in one basket, this is true of natural gas supply as well,” Marosvari said.

“The Russians are delivering according to the contracts, for us they are reliable but this does not mean we have to stick to one single source, so we have been conducting a diversification strategy for supply.”

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
47 Likes
41 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
57 Likes
48 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
7 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR