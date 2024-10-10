Hungary says TurkStream could help Europe if Ukrainian gas transit stops

reuters_tickers

2 minutes

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The TurkStream pipeline that ships Russian gas to Turkey via the Black Sea could help Europe to cope with the expected loss of gas transited via Ukraine, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Thursday.

A five-year deal between Kyiv and Moscow on Russian gas transit via Ukraine to Europe will expire on Dec. 31 2024, and the contract’s extension is regarded as unlikely given the military conflict between the two ex-Soviet countries.

Szijjarto, speaking at the St Petersburg International Gas Forum, also said that the loss of the Russian gas transit via Ukraine will not hurt Hungary as the country receives Russian gas via the TurkStream pipeline.

“This alternative route may help not only Hungary, but other countries of Central Europe if they face a serious situation in case there is no transit via Ukraine,” he said.

Hungary, in contrast to most European Union countries, seeks to maintain close political and business ties with Russia.

Ukraine has said it will not renew its deal with Russia, and Moscow has said the decision lies with Ukraine and Europe.

Russia shipped about 15 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas via Ukraine in 2023 – 8% of peak Russian gas flows to Europe via various routes in 2018-2019.

Szijjarto said Hungary is satisfied with cooperation with Russian energy giant Gazprom and that it has no attractive alternatives. He also said Hungary will sign an addendum to the gas contract with Gazprom later on Thursday.

“This year we are receiving 6.7 billion cubic metres of gas altogether from Gazprom in Hungary… This will make TurkStream totally utilised in its full capacity,” Szijjarto said.