Hungary submits bill to allow increase in Russian nuclear plant project cost

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary’s government has submitted a bill to parliament to allow an amendment of its nuclear plant contract with Russia and raise the planned cost of the construction project if warranted, according to the legislation posted on parliament’s website.

The bill, dated Nov. 19, says the aim is to allow the construction of the two new nuclear reactors at Paks to continue smoothly. The project was awarded in 2014 without a tender to Russian nuclear giant Rosatom, and has been delayed by years.

The project is often cited as a sign of continuing close ties between NATO and European Union member Hungary, and Russia, despite the war in Ukraine – a connection that has unnerved Western allies.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov last held talks with Hungary’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on the sidelines of a security conference in Minsk on Oct. 31.

“A failure of the project would cause bigger harm than its completion with potentially modified conditions,” the text of the bill says.

Hungary wants to expand its 2-gigawatt Paks nuclear power plant with two Russian-made VVER reactors, each with a capacity of 1.2 gigawatts.

A 10-billion-euro interstate loan from Russia finances most of the 12.5-billion-euro project under the contract signed 10 years ago.