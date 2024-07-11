Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Hungary will not support NATO becoming ‘anti-China’ bloc, minister says

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary does not want NATO to become an “anti-China” bloc, and will not support it doing so, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Thursday.

In comments on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Washington, he also said Ukraine’s admission to the military alliance would weaken unity in the group.

A draft summit communique described China as a decisive enabler of Russia’s war effort in Ukraine, and said Beijing continues to pose systemic challenges to Europe and to security. China said the communique was biased and “sowing discord”.

“NATO is a defence alliance… we can’t organise it into an anti-China bloc,” Szijjarto told Hungarian state television in response to a question about NATO’s alliance-building efforts in the Indo-Pacific.

China is an important trade and investment partner for China. Other European Union member states are seeking to become less dependent on Beijing.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday to discuss a potential Ukraine peace deal following visits to Kyiv and Moscow.

His talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin angered some EU leaders as the bloc is seeking to avoid high-level contacts with Moscow over its war in Ukraine.

At the NATO summit, leaders have pledged their support for Ukraine, and the draft communique reiterated support for Ukraine on its path to NATO membership.

“Ukraine’s admission wouldn’t strengthen but weaken the unity’s alliance, as there are completely different viewpoints on their membership,” Szijjarto said.

“Ukraine’s NATO membership would not strengthen the alliance’s defence character as well because, in practice, it would create a risk of open conflict between Russia and NATO.”

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
43 Likes
55 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
32 Likes
29 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR