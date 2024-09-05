Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Hunter Biden intends to plead guilty in federal tax case, NBC News reports

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

(Reuters) -Hunter Biden, the son of U.S. President Joe Biden, intends to plead guilty to federal tax-related charges, NBC News reported on Thursday, citing his attorney.

Hunter Biden had previously pleaded not guilty in the criminal case, which accuses him of failing to pay $1.4 million in taxes while spending lavishly on drugs, sex workers and luxury items. His trial in Los Angeles federal court was due to start on Thursday.

His lawyers and the Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The younger Biden was charged in December as part of a wide-ranging probe of his finances and business dealings, becoming the first child of a sitting president to face criminal charges.

He was convicted in June in a separate case in Delaware for illegally buying a gun while using drugs, which he is appealing.

That conviction means he could face a stiffer sentence if convicted in the tax case because he would be a repeat offender.

A guilty plea would avoid a weeks-long trial that likely would have aired embarrassing details of Hunter Biden’s life shortly before the Nov. 5 election between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump. Joe Biden dropped his re-election bid in July under pressure from his fellow Democrats.

Hunter Biden, who has been open about his struggles with drug and alcohol addiction, is accused of failing to pay taxes from 2016 to 2019 while spending huge sums “on drugs, escorts and girlfriends, luxury hotels and rental properties, exotic cars, clothing, and other items of a personal nature,” according to an indictment.

The trial could also have shed light on Hunter Biden’s work with a Ukrainian natural gas company and his other business dealings while his father was vice president. The president’s Republican foes have claimed those activities by his son were corrupt.

Hunter Biden has denied any improper business dealings and Republican-led investigations in Congress have not directly implicated his father in any wrongdoing.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas, Katharine Jackson and Jack Queen; writing by Andy Sullivan; Editing by David Gregorio)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
43 Likes
38 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
50 Likes
72 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR