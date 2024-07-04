Hurricane Beryl Sweeps Past Caymans With Mexico Landfall Ahead

3 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Hurricane Beryl has swept past the Cayman Islands as the storm churns toward Mexico, bringing the threat of strong winds, a dangerous storm surge and damaging waves by early Friday.

Beryl is about 330 miles (550 kilometers) east of Tulum, Mexico, and is carrying sustained winds near 115 miles an hour as a Category 3 hurricane, the US National Hurricane Center said in its latest bulletin. The storm is forecast to remain a hurricane until it makes landfall on Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula early Friday. Beryl is expected to emerge over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico Friday night local time and move northwestward across the gulf on Saturday.

Beryl has already left a trail of destruction through the Caribbean, and earlier this week its winds topped the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale, achieving a rare Category 5 strength. It was the earliest Atlantic storm to do so, signaling an unusually active hurricane season as hot ocean waters fuel tropical systems. The storm weakened after sweeping past Jamaica and Grenada, but still left behind widespread damage.

Clean up and recovery efforts began in Jamaica on Thursday after Beryl churned just south of the island, causing widespread damage, at least one death and knocking out power to about 60% of the population. The country’s airports are being evaluated to see when they can be reopened, but the Jamaica Observer reported that a small section of the roof at Norman Manley International Airport had been damaged.

Early reports for Grand Cayman suggest some power outages along the eastern side of the island, though there haven’t been major damage reports so far. Winds are expected to start waning in the Grand Cayman around midday, according to a weather update from the Cayman Islands National Weather Service.

Conditions in the Yucatan will likely start to deteriorate Thursday, with torrential rains, strong winds, and crashing surf raking the region, according to the National Meteorological Service of Mexico.

Meanwhile, the threat to Gulf of Mexico oil and gas production is diminishing as the path of the storm spares major drilling areas and platforms in US federal waters, according to data from the hurricane center and Bureau of Ocean Energy Management. Major platforms platforms including Exxon Mobil Corp.’s Hoover, Occidental Petroleum Corp.’s Boomvang and Shell Plc’s Perdido that were in the path Wednesday are now clear.

Beryl made landfall Monday on Carriacou, the second-largest of Grenada’s islands. The electricity and communications system has been completely destroyed and the island’s marina — the heart of its tourism industry — was also significantly damaged, Grenada Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell said in a national address.

“It is going to be a mammoth task to rebuild,” Mitchell said.

–With assistance from Robert Tuttle and Brian K. Sullivan.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.