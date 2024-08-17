Hurricane Ernesto bears down on Bermuda, already knocking out power

By Jasmine Patterson and Nicola Muirhead

BERMUDA (Reuters) -Hurricane Ernesto bore down on Bermuda on Friday as a Category 2 storm, threatening the British island territory with strong winds, a dangerous storm surge and potentially deadly flooding.

Ernesto, centered about 95 miles (150 km) south-southwest of the archipelago at 8 p.m. Atlantic Standard Time (0000 GMT on Saturday), was producing sustained winds of up to 100 mph (155 kph) and had the potential to drop up to 9 inches (230 mm) of rain, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The center of Ernesto is expected to pass near or over Bermuda on Saturday morning, making conditions ripe for storm surges and flash flooding by the afternoon.

“Folks, be under no illusion. This storm is the real deal,” said Michael Weeks, Bermuda’s national security minister, at a press conference on Friday.

He warned Bermudians to brace for 36 hours of hurricane- and tropical storm-force winds starting Friday afternoon.

The winds had knocked out power for 5,400 of Bermuda’s 36,000 customers, the power utility BELCO said. The company added it had called its repair crews back from the field because it was too dangerous to work.

Warren Darrell, 52, of Smith’s Parish, said he had stocked up on groceries for his family, battened down the hatches and removed furniture from the lawn in preparation for Ernesto’s arrival

“I’m ready to play games with my daughters and wait,” he said. “I’m a bit worried, a little bit worried, but I think we’ll overcome. I think we’ll be fine.”

Winds, torrential rains and rip currents began picking up just before noon at John Smith’s Bay on Bermuda’s Main Island. The government planned to close a causeway bridge linking it to St. George’s Island on Friday night. A number of tourists and locals were seen roaming around the south shore, while a person was windsurfing as waves grew in size before 2 p.m.

Bermuda, a collection of 181 small islands clustered more than 600 miles (965 km) off the Carolina coast, can expect hurricane conditions to persist until Sunday, National Hurricane Center Director Michael Brennan said in an online briefing.

Fewer than a dozen hurricanes have made direct landfall on Bermuda, according to records dating to the 1850s.

PUERTO RICO POWER OUTAGES

Earlier this week, Ernesto grazed Puerto Rico as a tropical storm, bringing heavy rainfall to the U.S. Caribbean territory and cutting power to about half of its 1.5 million customers.

About 250,000 homes and businesses remained without power as of Friday morning, according to LUMA Energy, the island’s main electricity distributor.

Puerto Rico’s power grid is notoriously fragile. The island has experienced prolonged power outages in recent years when weather systems much more powerful than Ernesto rolled through.

Ernesto is the fifth named Atlantic storm of what is expected to be an intense hurricane season. Slow-moving Debby hit Florida’s Gulf Coast as a Category 1 hurricane just last week before soaking some parts of the Carolinas with up to 2 feet of rain.

(Reporting by Jasmine Patterson and Nicola Muirhead in Bermuda; Additional reporting by Tyler Clifford, Laila Kearney, Liya Cui and Daniel Trotta; Editing by Frank McGurty, David Gregorio and Sandra Maler)