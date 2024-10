Hurricane Milton makes landfall near Siesta Key Florida, US NHC says

(Reuters) – Hurricane Milton made landfall near Siesta Key Florida on Wednesday as Category 3 storm, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Milton was located about 115 miles (185 km) southwest of Orlando Florida, with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph (205 kph), the Miami-based forecaster said.