Huw Pill reappointed to Bank of England monetary policy committee

LONDON (Reuters) – The Bank of England’s chief economist Huw Pill has been reappointed to its Monetary Policy Committee after consultation with Britain’s finance minister Rachel Reeves, the central bank said on Thursday.

Pill, whose three-year term was due to end on Sept. 5 this year, will now hold the post until September 2027.