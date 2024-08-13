Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

IAEA says still no known cause of fire at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said late on Tuesday that evidence continues to indicate that Monday’s fire at the Russia-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine did not start at the base of the cooling tower or by a foreign object.

“The evidence gathered reinforces our conclusion that the main fire seems unlikely to be at the base of the cooling tower,” the IAEA cited its head, Rafael Mariano Grossi, as saying in a statement.

It said “foreign objects or materials were visible” in the damaged tower.

The Russian management of the plant told the IAEA that the tower may need to be dismantled, the IAEA said.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
6 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
16 Likes
50 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
40 Likes
26 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR