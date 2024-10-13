Iceland PM dissolves parliament and calls elections, RUV reports

reuters_tickers

1 minute

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Iceland’s Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson announced the end of the country’s governing coalition on Sunday and called for elections to be held on Nov. 30, Icelandic public broadcaster RUV reported.

In a press conference Benediktsson cited growing disagreements between the three governing parties on issues regarding asylum seekers and energy efficiency, according to RUV.

He said he would hold a meeting with Icelandic President Halla Tomasdottir on Monday regarding the decision to dissolve parliament, RUV reported.

Elections must take place at the latest 45 days after the dissolution of parliament is announced, according to the broadcaster.

Benediktsson, head of the right-wing, pro-business Independence Party, was elected in April as prime minister, replacing Katrin Jakobsdottir after she announced she would resign and run for president.

The coalition government, consisting of the Independence Party, the centre-right Progressive Party and the Left Greens, has faced uncertainty after recent volcanic eruptions forced thousands to leave their homes, putting pressure on an economy already facing high inflation and soaring interest rates.

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and David Holmes)