Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Iceland PM dissolves parliament and calls elections, RUV reports

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Iceland’s Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson announced the end of the country’s governing coalition on Sunday and called for elections to be held on Nov. 30, Icelandic public broadcaster RUV reported.

In a press conference Benediktsson cited growing disagreements between the three governing parties on issues regarding asylum seekers and energy efficiency, according to RUV.

He said he would hold a meeting with Icelandic President Halla Tomasdottir on Monday regarding the decision to dissolve parliament, RUV reported.

Elections must take place at the latest 45 days after the dissolution of parliament is announced, according to the broadcaster.

Benediktsson, head of the right-wing, pro-business Independence Party, was elected in April as prime minister, replacing Katrin Jakobsdottir after she announced she would resign and run for president.

The coalition government, consisting of the Independence Party, the centre-right Progressive Party and the Left Greens, has faced uncertainty after recent volcanic eruptions forced thousands to leave their homes, putting pressure on an economy already facing high inflation and soaring interest rates.

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and David Holmes)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
3 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
6 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
72 Likes
55 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR