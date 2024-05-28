Dirty laundry and noise: Switzerland’s nuisance neighbour problem

Airing dirty laundry: Swiss neighbours can be rowdier than expected. Keystone

According to a survey, almost one in three people in Switzerland been in dispute with neighbours, mostly over noise pollution, laundry problems, non-compliance with parking regulations and property disputes.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

Do you want to read our weekly top stories? Subscribe here.

Some 43% of those surveyed tried to resolve conflict by speaking with their neighbours, 24% were quietly annoyed and 22% contacted the property management company. Only 7% called the police, according to the survey published on Tuesday by the Zurich-based Marketagent Institute.

+ How to behave on a Swiss train

More than a third of those surveyed found arguments with neighbours stressful. The majority of respondents (80%) blamed their neighbours for the dispute.

In addition to disturbances of the peace, non-compliance with the laundry schedule or a dirty laundry room were the most often cited offences. However, parking behaviour and disputes regarding property boundaries, for example over fencing or planting, also often led to conflicts.

More

More What has disappointed you as a visitor to Switzerland? This content was published on We asked you whether there were any places or experiences in Switzerland that had left you thinking “Is that it?”. Read more: What has disappointed you as a visitor to Switzerland?

Many disputes also started because communal areas such as the stairwell were used to store personal belongings.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe