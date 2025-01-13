Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Identities

Human remains found in 1957 plane wreckage in Lake Constance

Human remains found in 1957 shipwreck in Lake Constance
Human remains found in 1957 shipwreck in Lake Constance Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Human remains found in 1957 plane wreckage in Lake Constance
Listening: Human remains found in 1957 plane wreckage in Lake Constance

A team of divers says it has come across human remains during an operation involving the wreckage of the Swissair DC-3 which crashed into Lake Constance in 1957.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Interviewed by the Swiss News Agency Keystone-ATS, the police of canton Thurgau confirmed the discovery of a “bone-like object”.

It is now a matter of clarifying whether what emerged from the seabed – at a depth of 210 metres – is indeed human remains. This task has been entrusted to the Institute of Forensic Medicine in St Gallen.

+ Mayday! When bombers crashed in Switzerland

The team of divers – equipped with state-of-the-art instruments and sonar – was engaged this weekend in an operation to recover the engine of Swissair’s Douglas DC-3 HB-IRK aircraft, which crashed on June 18, 1957, during a practice flight. Nine people lost their lives. The remains may thus belong to one of the victims of the crash nearly 70 years ago.

The plane, which took off at 8:57am from Zurich, crashed into Lake Constance for reasons never clarified only an hour and 20 minutes later. The bodies of four of the nine crew members have not yet been recovered.

“The situation among the debris at the bottom of the lake is chaotic,” said Silvan Paganini, president of the association. “With the help of an underwater robot, the dive team documented the find and immediately informed the cantonal police,” he added.

A sample was then taken and brought to shore for further investigation. Out of respect for the victims and their families, the association declined to provide further information.

Translated from Italian by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

Did you lose or gain Swiss citizenship? How did that affect your life?

What impact has this had on your life? Tell us your story.

Join the discussion
44 Likes
83 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Geraldine Wong Sak Hoi

Have you heard something about Swiss diplomacy that you’d like us to fact check?

Not all information circulating about Switzerland’s foreign relations is accurate or well understood. Tell us what you'd like us to fact check or clarify.

Join the discussion
1 Likes
3 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Zeno Zoccatelli

Have you ever heard anything peculiar about Switzerland that you found interesting?

Is there anything peculiar related to Switzerland that has caught your interest? Share it with us, and we might feature it in an article!

Join the discussion
28 Likes
30 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Help the climate by eating healthier

More

Swiss urged to help the climate by eating more healthily

This content was published on The Swiss government's nutritional recommendations can make a significant contribution to achieving climate objectives, say NGOs – provided the most environmentally friendly foods are chosen.

Read more: Swiss urged to help the climate by eating more healthily
EU cuts aid to Hungary, Switzerland continues to pay

More

EU cuts aid to Hungary, Switzerland continues to pay

This content was published on Earlier this year, the European Commission withdrew planned EU aid to Hungary because of violations of the rule of law. Switzerland shares the EU's doubts, but continues to pay its cohesion contribution to Hungary.

Read more: EU cuts aid to Hungary, Switzerland continues to pay
Unknown persons try to make money with accumulated ESC tickets

More

Touts target European Song Contest tickets

This content was published on The Eurovision Song Contest shows are in high demand, with the result that profiteers are hoping to make a quick franc by buying up lots of tickets.

Read more: Touts target European Song Contest tickets

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR