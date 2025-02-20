Immigration to Switzerland dropped by 15% in 2024

Immigration to Switzerland fell by 15.6% to 83,392 people in 2024 compared to the previous year. According to the State Secretariat for Migration, the majority entered the country together with family members.

The State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) added on Thursday that the aim of most immigrants is to pursue gainful employment. Last year, 170,607 people immigrated and became a part of the permanent foreign resident population, which corresponds to a decrease of 6% compared to the previous year (-10,946 people).

At 120,546 people, immigration from the European Union and European Free Trade Area Area (EU/EFTA) accounted for 70.7% of total immigration (-7.6%). According to the SEM, 50,061 people immigrated from third countries, which is 2.4% less than in the previous year.

Overall, 5.9% more EU/EFTA nationals and 1.3% more third-country nationals moved away. At the end of 2024, 2,368,364 foreign nationals were living permanently in Switzerland.

