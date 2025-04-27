The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News
Identities

Swiss bishops against major reforms of Catholic church

Morerod advises against major reforms of the Swiss church
Morerod advises against major reforms of the Swiss church Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss bishops against major reforms of Catholic church
Listening: Swiss bishops against major reforms of Catholic church

The Swiss Catholic Church should avolid dividing members with sweeping reforms, according to the president of the Swiss Bishops' Conference, Charles Morerod.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Following the death of Pope Francis, questions have arisen about the future direction of the Catholic Church.

Excessive reforms would divide the members of the Catholic Church in Switzerland even more, said Morerod in an interview with the SonntagsZeitung.

+ Sweeping study finds 1,000 cases of sexual abuse in Swiss Catholic Church since 1950

“Nevertheless, we are always making reforms in small steps.” With regard to reforms, the Church in Switzerland cannot be viewed in isolation, Morerod added.

In Switzerland, there is a “great divide between traditionalists and progressives”, said the Bishop of Lausanne, Geneva and Fribourg. Opinions are often diametrically opposed, especially when it comes to emotional issues such as homosexuality.

+ What next for the Swiss Cathloic Church following abuse revelations?

Morerod cited a mass in Geneva as an example: it was not appreciated by everyone that a homosexual person had been invited to attend. He did not want to express his personal opinion on the subject of homosexuality in the interview.

“Stupid” statements

The divide is neither geographical nor generational. Young people have also approached him about the fact that the church should speak out against homosexuality, he said, adding: “They said – and I’ll quote one example – that they fear their children will become homosexual later on if the church no longer takes on this task.”

He called this statement “stupid”. “But it doesn’t help to tell people that they are stupid,” he said. That’s why he is relying on dialogue.

He also hopes for dialogue from the new Pope. Pope Francis, who died on Easter Monday, always sought dialogue with everyone.

“The new Pope should therefore do the same as Francis,” said the President of the Swiss Bishops’ Conference.

More

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.

External Content

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

Did you immigrate to Switzerland? What are your experiences?

What were the circumstances of your immigration to Switzerland? And what motivated your decision to stay or leave?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
23 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Is your place of origin, your Heimatort, important to you?

Every Swiss citizen has a Heimatort, a place of origin, but many have never visited theirs. What’s your relationship with your Heimatort? What does it mean to you?

Join the discussion
17 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Aylin Elçi

How are mental illnesses treated in your country? 

In Switzerland more people are being referred to electrical therapies or psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy. Are there similar approaches where you live?

Join the discussion
1 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR