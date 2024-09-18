Swiss parliament debates new security rules around asylum centers

On Wednesday, the House voted in favor of various amendments to the Asylum Act by 104 votes to 87. These are intended to improve the safety of residents and employees in federal asylum centers.
It approved all of the proposals and went further than the federal government on two points: the zone around the federal asylum centres should be extended, allowing disciplinary measures to be taken against asylum seekers if their behaviour endangers public safety and order.
In addition, employees of the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) should be able to confiscate electronic devices such as cell phones from asylum seekers to ensure security and order.
The bill now goes to the Senate for a vote.
Translated from German by DeepL/jdp
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
