Paralympics: Catherine Debrunner adds another gold to the Swiss tally

Keystone / Ennio Leanza

Catherine Debrunner picked up her fourth gold medal in her fifth final at the Paris Paralympics.

Keystone-SDA

The 29-year-old from Thurgau won the 400 m in the T53 category in style on Thursday. With a time of 51”60, Debrunner set a new Paralympic record. She edged out her runner-up, Great Britain’s Samantha Kinghorn, by 1’85.

For Debrunner, the track events ended on a high note. She won all the races in which she was the favourite. In the 100m, her weakest discipline, she didn’t really expect to have a real chance of winning gold. She was satisfied with silver.

But in her favourite discipline, the 400m, the Thurgau native once again showed her rivals that she was virtually unbeatable on the track. On Sunday, she will conclude her third Paralympic Games with the marathon, where she will also be aiming for the title.

Adapted from French by DeepL/ac

