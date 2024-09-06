Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Identities

Paralympics: Catherine Debrunner adds another gold to the Swiss tally

catherine
Keystone / Ennio Leanza
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Paralympics: Catherine Debrunner adds another gold to the Swiss tally
Listening: Paralympics: Catherine Debrunner adds another gold to the Swiss tally

Catherine Debrunner picked up her fourth gold medal in her fifth final at the Paris Paralympics.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The 29-year-old from Thurgau won the 400 m in the T53 category in style on Thursday. With a time of 51”60, Debrunner set a new Paralympic record. She edged out her runner-up, Great Britain’s Samantha Kinghorn, by 1’85.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

For Debrunner, the track events ended on a high note. She won all the races in which she was the favourite. In the 100m, her weakest discipline, she didn’t really expect to have a real chance of winning gold. She was satisfied with silver.

But in her favourite discipline, the 400m, the Thurgau native once again showed her rivals that she was virtually unbeatable on the track. On Sunday, she will conclude her third Paralympic Games with the marathon, where she will also be aiming for the title.

Adapted from French by DeepL/ac

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
43 Likes
39 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
50 Likes
72 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Close-up view of cannabis buds in a bottling jar.

More

Zurich cannabis study receives positive assessment

This content was published on Health officials in the city of Zurich have given a positive assessment of a controlled study into the recreational use of cannabis, one year after it was launched.

Read more: Zurich cannabis study receives positive assessment
Logitech International founder Daniel Borel on Wednesday failed in his attempt to oust Chairperson Wendy Becker,

More

Logitech chair wins power struggle at AGM

This content was published on Logitech International co-founder Daniel Borel's attempt to oust Wendy Becker, chair of the board of directors, has once again failed.

Read more: Logitech chair wins power struggle at AGM

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR