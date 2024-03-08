Senate President Eva Herzog welcomes women to the Federal Palace

"For women to be able to act freely and self-determined, they must also be financially independent. And that is not the case for many," said President of the Senate Eva Herzog in her speech. KEYSTONE/© KEYSTONE / PETER KLAUNZER

President of the Senate Eva Herzog welcomed over 350 women from all parts of the country and all sectors of society to the Federal Palace on Friday to mark International Women’s Day.

In her opening speech, Herzog focussed on the financial independence of women. “For women to be able to act freely and self-determined, they must also be financially independent. And that is not the case for many,” said Herzog in her speech.

Female figures in the colour pink are projected onto the Three Confederates during an event to mark International Women’s Day on Friday, March 8, 2024, at the Federal Palace in Bern. KEYSTONE/© KEYSTONE / PETER KLAUNZER

Today, the labour market participation of young women and men has come much closer. However, financial independence remains a challenge for many women. Equal pay has not been achieved. This has a corresponding impact on income and pensions. “Money means power,” explained Herzog. In addition to civil courage, systemic changes are needed in the world of work, in pension schemes and in tax law.

The agenda at the Federal Palace includes workshops with several former female parliamentarians and a discussion with President Viola Amherd and International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) President Mirjana Spoljaric.

Adapted from German by DeepL/amva

