Swiss football club files legal complaint against away fans

The match at FC Servette's Geneva stadium was marred by violence, KEYSTONE/© KEYSTONE / SALVATORE DI NOLFI

The Geneva football club FC Servette has filed a legal complaint against unknown fans of FC Zurich following violent clashes during and after a match on Saturday.

The lawsuit cites clashes between FC Zurich supporters, the security service and the police. Servette says away fans also caused damage to parts of the stadium.

The Geneva football club wrote in a communiqué on Sunday that there were arguments when the away fans were allowed to enter their sector.

Zurich fans sought arguments with security staff during searches, a spokeswoman for the Geneva police told the Keystone-SDA news agency. Other FCZ supporters who were already in the stadium also tried to get out again and damaged barriers in the process.

As a result, the police reportedly used tear gas and pepper spray. After half an hour the situation calmed down.

There were also skirmishes after the game, which Servette lost 0-1. The second of two fan trains left late, said the police spokeswoman. This was because some FCZ supporters got off the train again and threw objects at the security forces.

