Swiss restaurant in court for discrimination against white reggae band

The background to this is an incident in July 2022, when a concert by the Bernese reggae band Lauwarm was stopped because some guests felt that the African clothing and dreadlocks worn by white band members constituted cultural appropriation.
The Junge SVP (Young Swiss People’s Party) saw the termination of the concert as a case of “racism against whites” and obtained a penalty order from the public prosecutor’s office in Bern. Brasserie Lorraine was fined CHF3,000 (about $3,296).
More
More
How a white reggae band forced Switzerland to question cultural appropriation
This content was published on
Are white musicians allowed to wear dreadlocks and African clothes and play reggae? This is the question that Switzerland is tackling this summer.
The restaurant lodged an objection, which is why the case is now being heard in public. The regional court in Bern will announce its verdict next Monday.
Adapted from German by DeepL/ac
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Banking & Fintech
UBS releases ‘hundreds’ of staff in fresh wave of job cuts
This content was published on
Two-thirds of Swiss people feel that cohesion in the country is “rather weak”, according to a study. Some 83% of respondents even felt that the sense of community was declining.
Solothurn voters reject minimum wage of CHF23 per hour
This content was published on
Employees in the Swiss canton of Solothurn will not receive a minimum wage of CHF23 ($25.30) per hour. Voters have clearly rejected a left-wing popular initiative for a minimum wage.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.