Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Identities

Swiss restaurant in court for discrimination against white reggae band

Left-wing Bernese pub in court for racial discrimination
Left-wing Bernese pub in court for racial discrimination Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss restaurant in court for discrimination against white reggae band
Listening: Swiss restaurant in court for discrimination against white reggae band

An alternative leftwing bar and restaurant in Bern has been taken to court for racial discrimination. The Brasserie Lorraine was reported by the youth wing of the rightwing Swiss People's Party.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The background to this is an incident in July 2022, when a concert by the Bernese reggae band Lauwarm was stopped because some guests felt that the African clothing and dreadlocks worn by white band members constituted cultural appropriation.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The Junge SVP (Young Swiss People’s Party) saw the termination of the concert as a case of “racism against whites” and obtained a penalty order from the public prosecutor’s office in Bern. Brasserie Lorraine was fined CHF3,000 (about $3,296).

More

The restaurant lodged an objection, which is why the case is now being heard in public. The regional court in Bern will announce its verdict next Monday.

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

How important are Swiss-EU bilateral agreements for Swiss nationals living abroad?

What are the pros and cons of the new agreement between Bern and Brussels? How might it affect your life?

Join the discussion
63 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
63 Likes
114 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Should the Swiss economy be adapted to the planet’s ecological limits?

What are your thoughts on the "environmental responsibility initiative" that will be decided on February 9, 2025.

Join the discussion
140 Likes
58 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Station crowd

More

Cohesion in Switzerland perceived as weak

This content was published on Two-thirds of Swiss people feel that cohesion in the country is “rather weak”, according to a study. Some 83% of respondents even felt that the sense of community was declining.

Read more: Cohesion in Switzerland perceived as weak
Solothurn voters reject minimum wage of 23 francs per hour

More

Solothurn voters reject minimum wage of CHF23 per hour

This content was published on Employees in the Swiss canton of Solothurn will not receive a minimum wage of CHF23 ($25.30) per hour. Voters have clearly rejected a left-wing popular initiative for a minimum wage.

Read more: Solothurn voters reject minimum wage of CHF23 per hour
Young people in Lucerne still only vote at the age of 18

More

Voting age in Lucerne to remain at 18

This content was published on Voters rejected the constitutional initiative on lowering the voting age to 16 on Sunday with 79.1% of votes against.

Read more: Voting age in Lucerne to remain at 18

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR