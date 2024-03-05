Authenticity confirmed of confession video in Jewish attack case

A video exists of the alleged attacker of an Orthodox Jewish man from Zurich, says Swiss Security Director Mario Fehr. On Monday Fehr confirmed its authenticity and spoke of an act of terrorism.

In the video, the 15-year-old comments on his offence in Arabic. He calls for a “worldwide fight against Jews” and shows solidarity with the Islamic State (IS). This video will be included in the investigation, said Fehr.

The suspect is a 15-year-old Swiss national with a Tunisian background. He was naturalised in 2011. Referring to the ongoing investigation, Fehr did not want to disclose whether the alleged perpetrator was known to the authorities or whether they knew how he had been radicalised.

‘Act of terrorism’

In view of the young age of the suspect, Fehr said the attack should encourage discussions about tougher juvenile criminal law. Laws must be created to “permanently take such offenders out of society”, he said.

Fehr described the attack as “cowardly” and an “act of terrorism”. “Someone was stabbed solely because of their religion,” he said.

The sense of security of Jewish fellow citizens had been shaken by the attack. “We will do everything we can to make them feel safe again,” said the security director.

According to Zurich city parliamentarian and head of the security department, Karin Rykart, the protective measures for Jewish institutions in the city were immediately increased. The additional measures are to be maintained for as long as deemed necessary.

‘We will not hide’

Jonathan Kreutner, secretary general of the Swiss Federation of Jewish Communities (SIG), spoke of the serious anti-Semitic attack that was unusual not only by Swiss standards, but by European standards. According to Kreutner, the attack was aimed not only at the Orthodox Jewish man who was attacked, but also at liberal, open Switzerland.

Anti-Semitism affects not only the minority group affected, but society as a whole, he said. “But Jewish life will go on. We will not hide. Fear and insecurity must not be allowed to get out of hand, that is the aim of these terrorists,” he said.

