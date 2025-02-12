Tibetans and Uyghurs in Switzerland face pressure from China

The report, based on the results of a University of Basel study commissioned by the Federal Office of Justice and the State Secretariat for Migration, responds to a parliamentary postulate.
According to the study’s authors, members of these two politically active diasporas are systematically monitored, photographed and filmed. Swiss citizens politically committed to the Tibetan and Uyghur communities are also under surveillance.
The government recommends examining a series of additional measures concerning prevention, coordination and awareness-raising. It also wants to raise awareness among all federal, cantonal and communal services likely to be involved in transnational repression.
Translated from French by DeepL/ts
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Swiss Abroad
An eye-opening guide to Switzerland’s ear-splitting sirens
Swiss government specifies reconstruction aid in Ukraine
This content was published on
Reconstruction of urban infrastructure, restoration of secure basic services, continuation of emergency aid: these are the goals of the Swiss government in Ukraine over the next few years.
Mandatory EU referendum not possible, says Swiss commission
This content was published on
Switzerland's treaties with the European Union cannot be subject to a mandatory referendum. This is the opinion of the majority of the responsible committee of the House of Representatives.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.