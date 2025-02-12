Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Tibetans and Uyghurs in Switzerland face pressure from China

Tibetans and Uyghurs living in Switzerland are probably under pressure from China, the Swiss government said in a report on Wednesday. They are being encouraged to spy on their community.

The report, based on the results of a University of Basel study commissioned by the Federal Office of Justice and the State Secretariat for Migration, responds to a parliamentary postulate.

According to the study’s authors, members of these two politically active diasporas are systematically monitored, photographed and filmed. Swiss citizens politically committed to the Tibetan and Uyghur communities are also under surveillance.

The government recommends examining a series of additional measures concerning prevention, coordination and awareness-raising. It also wants to raise awareness among all federal, cantonal and communal services likely to be involved in transnational repression.

