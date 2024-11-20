Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Too much attention paid to queer people, says Swiss survey

press conference
Cloe Jans (left), head of operations gfs.bern, and Anis Kaiser, advocacy manager Transgender Network Switzerland, at a press conference in Bern on Wednesday. Keystone / Peter Schneider
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Too much attention paid to queer people, says Swiss survey

Most Swiss are well disposed towards LGBTQ people, according to a study. However, prejudice and intolerance persist in certain sectors of society, particularly towards transgender and intersex people.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

According to a representative population survey conducted by the research institute gfs.bern in Switzerland, 60% of respondents strongly or somewhat agreed that “queer people receive too much attention in relation to the rest of the population”; 33% disagreed or somewhat disagreed with the statement.

+ Swiss Eurovision winner: Nemo and the fight for non-binary people

Nevertheless the gfs.bern survey, commissioned by Amnesty International, Queeramnesty, Dialogai and the umbrella organisations TGNS, InterAction, Pink Cross and LOS concluded that most of the population feel sympathy and understanding for gay, lesbian and bisexual people.

However, this tolerance diminishes for trans and intersex people. Prejudice is clearly more pronounced towards them, gfs.bern noted on Wednesday.

One in three members of the LGBTQ community said they had experienced violence. This level of violence and discrimination is higher in Switzerland than the European average. The organisations are therefore calling for urgent protection measures.

Translated from French and German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

