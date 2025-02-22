Top Swiss firms close to reaching gender quota in boards

The proportion of women on the boards of directors of the fifty largest listed companies in Switzerland currently stands at 28%. This is according to an analysis by the news agency AWP.

This brings companies closer to the target announced by the Swiss government. This requires a 30% quota of women on the boards of directors of large companies from 2026.

The governing Federal Council introduced the so-called “women’s quota light” in 2021. This is linked to a reporting obligation: If a company employs too few women on its board of directors, it is obliged to state the reasons for this in the remuneration report. It must also present measures for improvement.

The women’s quota is referred to as “light” because comparable laws abroad often impose stricter requirements. France, the Netherlands and Austria, among others, introduced similar laws before Switzerland.

