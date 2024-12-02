Top Swiss teacher calls for gender guidelines from politicians

In an interview with the online portal Blick.ch published on Sunday, Switzerland’s top teacher says there needs to be a “joint commitment at a political level on how gender-appropriate language should be handled in future”.
Rösler said schools are currently alone in all the debates and recommendations – or non-recommendations. They find themselves in the firing line when they tackle the problem themselves, she said.
Nobody really wants to disclose how schools should deal with special characters or gender-appropriate language, Rösler said. Apart from politicians, neither does the German Spelling Council, according to Rösler.
Rösler does not believe that it is a problem for children and young people to learn how to use the gender starExternal link, for example, at school. “Teachers are trained to explain precisely such issues.” But there is a lack of a “climbing rope that we can hold on to”.
Spelling Council
In July the German Spelling Council said in a statement that internal word characters such as the colon and the asterisk are not part of the core of German orthography. The subsequent problems cannot be sufficiently assessed, it said, adding that the development must continue to be monitored.
Special characters within words impair the comprehensibility and automatic translatability of texts. They cannot currently be clearly justified scientifically and could not be included in the official rules of German jurisdiction, it said.
According to the Council, this set of rules is binding for schools and administrations in the German-speaking regions of Switzerland and its neighbouring countries.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Swiss Politics
Swiss reject plans for bigger motorways and extra rights for landlords
Swiss corruption case involving Trafigura and former executive opens
This content was published on
Trafigura and three other defendants including a former board member go on trial over the alleged payment of bribes to an Angolan oil official for oil deals in a landmark case that opens on Monday.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.