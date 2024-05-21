Young Boys retain Swiss football league title

Young Boys have dominated the Swiss Super League in recent times, winning the title six times in the last seven seasons. They were reigning champions when this season started.
Tennis ace Novak Djokovic was in the stands watching Young Boys equal the 17 top league titles that have also been racked up by their opponents on Monday, Servette.
Only Grasshopper Club Zurich, with 27 titles, and Basel (20) have been crowned best team in Switzerland on more occasions.
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
