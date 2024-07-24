Swiss repeat offender Brian Keller released from custody

However, Brian Keller, also known as “Switzerland’s most famous prisoner” is subject to so-called substitute measures. Keystone-SDA

Swiss prisoner Brian Keller, whose case attracted the attention of the UN special rapporteur on torture, has been released from custody, the Zurich public prosecutor’s office announced on Tuesday.

The court for compulsory measures approved a request from his lawyers. Keller had been back in prison since early May.

However, Brian Keller, also known as “Switzerland’s most famous prisoner” is subject to so-called substitute measures, designed to prevent future crimes. The senior public prosecutor’s office specifically mentions psychotherapy and socio-educational support.

+ UN torture rapporteur wades into ‘Carlos’ case

In addition, he is banned from contacting his opponent “Skorp80”, whom he had previously attacked. Meanwhile, the public prosecutor’s office is continuing criminal proceedings against him for incitement to crime or violence and assault.

