IMAX film festival and invasion of British cars

Helicopters will be among the stars of the big IMAX screen in Lucerne. ("Straight up, helicopters in action")

From September 28 for three weeks, moviegoers can indulge in the best of IMAX films and new releases at the Swiss Transport Museum in Lucerne.

The town of Morges on the shores of Lake Geneva will be invaded by classic British cars on October 5.

Flights of fancy

Many of the films to be screened at the IMAX Days festival at the Swiss Transport Museum in Lucerne take a bird's eye view of the world.



The giant IMAX screen will show favourites such as "Dream is Alive" about a space shuttle mission, and air acrobatics of United States Navy pilots in "Magic of Flight".



New in Lucerne this year will be "Skydance" and "Helicopters in Flight".



The former highlights the beautiful monuments and landscapes of France filmed from classic aircraft while the latter showcases the daring missions undertaken by helicopter rescue services around the world, including the Swiss Air Rescue.



Tickets cost SFr16 for a single screening and SFr28 for two films on the same day.



On October 5 and 6, a special exhibition on helicopters at the museum will delve into the development of flying machine.



Helicopter pilots and crew members will be on hand to give information to the public.

Bumper to bumper

The Classic British Car Meeting in Morges, this year on October 5, is one of the biggest of its kind in Europe.



More than 1,000 models from the British Isles will be bumper to bumper on the town quayside.



Old Austins and Rolls-Royces, racing Jaguars from the 1960s and Bentleys will motor into Morges to take part in the annual event.



The organiser of the meeting, Keith Wynn, has described classic British cars as "one of the isle's most formidable exports, as witnessed by the large number of them seen on the roads and byways throughout Europe".



Entrance to the event is free of charge and all drivers will receive a souvenir prize.



The meeting coincides with Morges' regular Saturday market in the old town.



