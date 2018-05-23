This content was published on May 23, 2018 8:00 PM May 23, 2018 - 20:00

The International Institute for Management Development (IMD) in Lausanne ranked 63 countries for competitiveness.

Switzerland has dropped from second to fifth place in an annual ranking of the world’s most competitive economies, whilst the United States have moved up three places to the top.

Switzerland’s fall is due mainly to a slowdown in exports, says the Lausanne-based IMDexternal link business school which compiles the ranking. There is also more perceived risk of research and development centres being delocalized, it adds.

The return of the US to the top ranking is due to its economic performance and infrastructure, says the IMD World Competitiveness Center.

The ranking has been carried out every year since 1989. In 2018, 63 countries were rated on a range of indicators, two-thirds related to employment and trade statistics and one-third to perceptions gathered in opinion surveys.

The top five ranked countries in 2018 are the US (1), Hong Kong (2), Singapore (3), Netherlands (4) and Switzerland (5).

The bottom five ranked countries are Venezuela (63), Mongolia (62), Croatia (61), Brazil (60) and Ukraine (59).

