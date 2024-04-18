IMF’s Georgieva says Ukraine needs $42 billion in budgetary support this year

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Ukraine needs $42 billion in budgetary support this year as it continues to fight against Russia’s invasion, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday, adding that she saw global support for Ukraine remaining firm.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said Russia’s war against Ukraine needed to end, calling it both a human tragedy and a drag on growth prospects for the global economy.