IMF board finishes review to enable disbursing $1.1 billion to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund’s board on Friday completed a review of a fund arrangement for Ukraine that would enable disbursement of $1.1 billion to the country that Russia invaded in February 2022, the IMF said in a statement.

“The IMF Board today completed the Fifth Review of the extended arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility for Ukraine, enabling a disbursement of about $1.1 billion to Ukraine, which will be channeled for budget support,” the IMF said.