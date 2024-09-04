Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

IMF mission starts fifth review of Ukraine program as Kyiv reshuffles government

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

KYIV (Reuters) – An International Monetary Fund mission began work on Wednesday on the fifth review of its $15.6 billion lending programme to Ukraine amid a major wartime government reshuffle.

The IMF is a key international lender to Kyiv and its four-year programme is a crucial part of a bigger global economic support package to the country, which is gearing up for a third winter trying to fend off Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Kyiv is spending about 60% of its total budget to fund its army and relies heavily on financial support from its Western partners to pay pensions and wages to public sector employees and finance social and humanitarian spending.

An IMF statement said a Fund monitoring mission had started policy discussions with the Ukrainian authorities.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is reshuffling his government to reset the team ahead of the critical autumn and winter months and six ministers tendered their resignation.

Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko is expected to retain his position, analysts and lawmakers said.

Marchenko has previously said the government faced an uncovered gap of about 500 billion hryvnias ($12 billion) to fund its defence for the rest of the year.

The government plans to raise taxes and has already implemented other measures, including increasing import and excise duties and borrowing more on the domestic market, to raise extra revenue.

Ukraine also won an agreement from bondholders to restructure and write down its debt.

The successful completion of the IMF review would enable Ukraine to secure $1.1 billion in new financing in the coming months, officials have said.

Ukraine has received about $98 billion in financial aid from its Western partners since the start of the war, finance ministry data showed.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
43 Likes
38 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
50 Likes
72 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR