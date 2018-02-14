This content was published on February 14, 2018 9:17 PM Feb 14, 2018 - 21:17

Stocks of locally grown apples are running out in Switzerland (Keystone)

Stocks of local apples and pears are running out owing to frosts last spring. The government has authorized imports, but the situation remains difficult for sellers of local fruit, reports Swiss broadcaster RTS.

Spring 2017 was disastrous for local production, and all pear producers in the country are likely to run out of stocks by the end of next week, according to RTS.

Producers’ association "Swissfruit" asked the government in mid-December to authorize the import of pears without additional taxes.

The situation is similar for Swiss apples, with stocks of Boskoop almost dry and Gala apples expected to run out in April. Only Golden Delicious are expected to last beyond this spring, reports RTS.

The government has consequently authorized 8,000 tonnes of imports. However, grower and vice-president of the Swiss fruit producers’ association Xavier Moret told RTS that there is still a lack of top quality and organically grown ones.

Imports of organic apples mean that the large retailers have enough supplies, RTS reports, but the shortage is causing problems for smaller retailers and is also driving prices up.

RTS/jc

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.