Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Improving law and order is top priority, Bangladesh interior ministry adviser says

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

By Devjyot Ghoshal

BANGKOK (Reuters) – The first priority of Bangladesh’s caretaker government is to improve law and order in the strife-torn country by restoring the morale of law enforcement agencies, its newly-appointed interior ministry adviser told Reuters on Friday.

Retired Brig. Gen. M. Sakhawat Hossain said the administration was “very concerned” about reports of vandalism and attacks on minorities, adding that some were “slightly exaggerated”.

“Yes, there is a problem because law enforcement agencies are not there,” he said. “They have to be given confidence so that they can come back.”

Police across the South Asian country of 170 million people have been in disarray since long-time leader Sheikh Hasina abruptly resigned as prime minister and fled to India on Monday after a wave of student-led protests that turned violent and called for her ouster.

About 300 people were killed and thousands injured since the protests and clashes escalated in July and security forces sought to curb them.

Police stations have been deserted by officers, with students and volunteers among those who have formed groups to patrol neighbourhoods in the capital Dhaka and manage traffic on the streets of the sprawling metropolis, local media reported.

Many homes and businesses of the country’s minority Hindu community have also been vandalised this week, prompting hundreds of them in northwest Bangladesh to try and flee to neighbouring India.

That group of around 700-800 Hindus returned to their homes after the local administration provided them security.

With morale among personnel “drastically low”, Hossain said he would reach out to law enforcement agencies immediately to restore confidence, which could be followed by reforms.

“After such a big upheaval, which has almost broken down the whole chain, it will definitely take some time,” he said. “Now they are being attacked, thanas (police stations) are being attacked. How will these poor fellows be going about?”

Bangladesh has around 190,000 police personnel, according to official data.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
3 Likes
5 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
37 Likes
27 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
23 Likes
21 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR