Improving law and order is top priority, Bangladesh interior ministry adviser says

reuters_tickers

2 minutes

By Devjyot Ghoshal

BANGKOK (Reuters) – The first priority of Bangladesh’s caretaker government is to improve law and order in the strife-torn country by restoring the morale of law enforcement agencies, its newly-appointed interior ministry adviser told Reuters on Friday.

Retired Brig. Gen. M. Sakhawat Hossain said the administration was “very concerned” about reports of vandalism and attacks on minorities, adding that some were “slightly exaggerated”.

“Yes, there is a problem because law enforcement agencies are not there,” he said. “They have to be given confidence so that they can come back.”

Police across the South Asian country of 170 million people have been in disarray since long-time leader Sheikh Hasina abruptly resigned as prime minister and fled to India on Monday after a wave of student-led protests that turned violent and called for her ouster.

About 300 people were killed and thousands injured since the protests and clashes escalated in July and security forces sought to curb them.

Police stations have been deserted by officers, with students and volunteers among those who have formed groups to patrol neighbourhoods in the capital Dhaka and manage traffic on the streets of the sprawling metropolis, local media reported.

Many homes and businesses of the country’s minority Hindu community have also been vandalised this week, prompting hundreds of them in northwest Bangladesh to try and flee to neighbouring India.

That group of around 700-800 Hindus returned to their homes after the local administration provided them security.

With morale among personnel “drastically low”, Hossain said he would reach out to law enforcement agencies immediately to restore confidence, which could be followed by reforms.

“After such a big upheaval, which has almost broken down the whole chain, it will definitely take some time,” he said. “Now they are being attacked, thanas (police stations) are being attacked. How will these poor fellows be going about?”

Bangladesh has around 190,000 police personnel, according to official data.