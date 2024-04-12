In US meeting, Philippines says it will assert South China Sea rights

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Philippines’ foreign minister said on Friday his country was determined to assert its sovereign rights in the South China Sea, at a meeting with U.S. allies over an increasingly fraught standoff with Beijing over the waterway.

Enrique Manalo accused China of escalating what he called the harassment of the Philippines and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Washington stood with Manila against he described as coercion.

An escalating diplomatic row and recent maritime run-ins between China and the Philippines, a U.S. treaty ally, have made the highly strategic South China Sea a potential flashpoint between Washington and Beijing.

The officials spoke at a meeting between U.S. and Philippines defence and foreign secretaries and their national security advisers, a day after the leaders of the U.S., Japan and the Philippines met at the White House over the issue.

“We are determined to assert our sovereign rights, especially within our economic – exclusive economic zone,” Manalo said.

He added that he hoped the meeting with U.S. officials would allow Washington and the Philippines to better coordinate their responses on the diplomatic and defence and security fronts to actions in the South China Sea.

Austin said the U.S. commitment to its mutual defence treaty with the Philippines was “ironclad”.

“We’re working in lockstep with our colleagues at the (Philippines) Department of National Defence to strengthen interoperability between our forces, to expand our operational coordination and to stand up to coercion in the South China Sea,” he said.

Earlier on Friday, China summoned Japanese and Philippine diplomats to express dissatisfaction over negative comments about it aired during the White House summit, the foreign ministry in Beijing said.

At summits this week in Washington, the allied leaders unveiling a wide range of pacts to boost security and economic ties.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Simon Lewis; Editing by Sharon Singleton and Andrew Heavens)