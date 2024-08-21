Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

India’s Modi to discuss resolution of Ukraine conflict during Kyiv trip

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India Prime Minister Narendra Modi will look to strengthen bilateral cooperation with Ukraine during his visit to Kyiv and will “share perspectives” on the peaceful resolution of the conflict with Russia, Modi said on Wednesday.

“As a friend and partner, we hope for an early return of peace and stability in the region,” Modi said in a statement before his departure.

Modi will visit Ukraine on Friday after a two-day trip to Poland.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
43 Likes
43 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
60 Likes
35 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
12 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR