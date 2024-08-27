Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

India’s Modi urges early resolution of Ukraine conflict in call with Russia’s Putin

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

MOSCOW/NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi backs an early, peaceful resolution to the Ukraine conflict, he said on Tuesday in comments to Russian President Vladimir Putin during a telephone call after a visit to Ukraine.

Modi’s visit to Kyiv last week, the first by an Indian prime minister in Ukraine’s modern history, came at a volatile point in the war launched in February 2022 by Moscow, a large supplier of weapons to India since the days of the Soviet Union.

The two leaders discussed ways to strengthen the partnership between their countries, Modi said, although the Kremlin gave no details, except for saying they spoke by phone.

“Reiterated India’s firm commitment to support an early, abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict,” Modi said in a post on X, describing the conversation.

Modi’s Ukraine visit followed one in July to Russia, during which he embraced Putin on the same day that a deadly Russian missile strike hit a children’s hospital.

That visit angered Ukraine and the U.S. State Department said it had raised concerns with India about ties with Russia.

In recent years, Washington has looked to woo New Delhi as a way to counter China’s growing regional influence.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said he told Modi he would support India hosting a second peace summit as Kyiv hopes to find a host among countries in the global south.

But Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has ruled out talks after Ukraine launched its incursion into Russia’s Kursk region on Aug. 6.

With its traditionally close economic and defence ties to Moscow, India has refrained from criticising Russia over the invasion, while stepping up purchases of its oil to record levels, justifying the move on grounds of national interest.

Ukraine has pitched for New Delhi to help rebuild its economy, inviting investment from Indian companies at a January business summit in India.

On Monday, Modi also spoke to U.S. President Joe Biden about his Ukraine visit.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar and Lucy Papachristou; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
67 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
4 Likes
6 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
61 Likes
48 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR