India court extends pre-trial detention of opposition leader Kejriwal until May 20, Live Law says

1 minute

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – An Indian court extended the pre-trial detention of opposition leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal until May 20 on Tuesday, legal news website Live Law reported, weeks before the capital votes in national elections.

The country’s financial crime-fighting agency arrested Kejriwal – a staunch critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi – on March 21 in connection with corruption allegations relating to Delhi’s liquor policy, charges his party has denied.

He has been in pre-trial detention since April 1.