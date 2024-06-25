India court extends suspension of bail order for detained Delhi Chief Minister

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – An Indian court on Tuesday extended a hold on a lower court’s order granting bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a graft case, leaving the key opposition leader in pre-trial detention.

India’s federal financial crime-fighting agency arrested Kejriwal, a fierce critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in March on corruption allegations relating to the capital’s liquor policy – accusations he has denied and said are politically motivated.

Kejriwal was granted bail by a city court on Thursday but investigators challenged the order in the Delhi High Court, which suspended the bail order as it considered the challenge.