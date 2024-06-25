Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

India court extends suspension of bail order for detained Delhi Chief Minister

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – An Indian court on Tuesday extended a hold on a lower court’s order granting bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a graft case, leaving the key opposition leader in pre-trial detention.

India’s federal financial crime-fighting agency arrested Kejriwal, a fierce critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in March on corruption allegations relating to the capital’s liquor policy – accusations he has denied and said are politically motivated.

Kejriwal was granted bail by a city court on Thursday but investigators challenged the order in the Delhi High Court, which suspended the bail order as it considered the challenge.

Deeply Read

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

June 9 votes in Switzerland: how can healthcare costs be reined in?

On June 9, Swiss voters decided on two initiatives aimed at capping the cost of healthcare in the country. Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
83 Likes
79 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
10 Likes
41 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
17 Likes
18 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR