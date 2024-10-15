Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

India does not see diplomatic fallout with Canada impacting trade ties, govt source says

This content was published on
1 minute

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India does not see the diplomatic fallout with Canada over the murder of a Sikh separatist leader impacting its trade ties with the country immediately, a government source said on Tuesday.

Canadian funds are also not expected to change their stance on India, the source added.

Relations between India and Canada plummeted on Monday after Ottawa linked India’s high commissioner and other diplomats to the murder of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar on its soil and accused New Delhi of a broader effort to target Indian dissidents in Canada.

India denied the allegations, terming them a part of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s “political agenda”.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
8 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
74 Likes
59 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
215 Likes
154 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR