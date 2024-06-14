Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
India to send high level delegation to Ukraine summit, Zelenskiy says

(Reuters) – President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said India would send a “high-level” delegation to an international summit in Switzerland on Ukraine this weekend after meeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Italy on Friday.

The leaders, who met on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit, discussed trade, expanding ties and preparations for the summit, which Ukraine hopes will be attended by around 100 countries and organisations.

“Thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending a high-level delegation to the Summit,” Zelenskiy said in a statement on the Telegram app after their meeting.

