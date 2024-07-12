Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
India top court gives interim bail to opposition leader Kejriwal in graft case

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s Supreme Court granted interim bail on Friday to opposition leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a graft case.

Kejriwal was arrested in March by India’s financial crime-fighting agency over alleged corruption in the city’s alcohol sales policy. He denies any wrongdoing and calls the case politically motivated.

It was not immediately clear when he will be released from jail, as he’s also been arrested by India’s federal police in another case.

