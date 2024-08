Indian PM Modi arrives in Ukraine for talks with Zelenskiy

KYIV (Reuters) – India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Kyiv for talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, senior lawmaker Oleksiy Honcharenko said on Friday.

It is the first trip by an Indian prime minister to Ukraine since Kyiv gained independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.