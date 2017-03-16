Indian tourists Selling Switzerland to the next generation Business in depth: Indian intersection ... Print comment Share: share on twitter share on facebook send by e-mail more... Embed code <iframe src='//tp.srgssr.ch/p/swi/embed?urn=urn:swi:video:43025774' width='640' height='360' name='Selling Switzerland to the next generation'></iframe> Copy and paste the embed code above. Mar 16, 2017 - 08:00 Switzerland Tourism has appointed Indian film star Ranveer Singh as a brand ambassador. His role is to promote the country as an exciting destination to young Indians whose tastes differ from the previous generation.