This content was published on November 14, 2018 2:30 PM Nov 14, 2018 - 14:30

Around 150,000 people have dementia in Switzerland, with the figure set to double in the next 20 years. So the question of how best to care for sufferers of the disease is all the more pressing. An unconventional residential community for people with dementia has been created in Hasle-Rüegsau in Emmental. A team from Swiss Public Television, SRF, visits the home.

